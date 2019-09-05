Image copyright PSNI North Belfast Image caption The fire broke out in a commercial building

Firefighters and police are at the scene of a fire at commercial premises on Woodvale Road in north west Belfast.

Police have warned motorists that visibility in the area is "very limited" due to the amount of smoke coming from the blaze.

The road has been closed between Cambria Street and Glenvale Street.

"Traffic is being diverted at the Ballygomartin Road and all city-bound traffic is being directed down Enfield Street," police added.

Image copyright PSNI North Belfast Image caption Firefighters have been at the scene overnight

It is not yet clear how the fire started.