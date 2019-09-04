SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said he would be happy to meet Green leader Clare Bailey to discuss potential "agreed" candidates if a snap general election is triggered.

Ms Bailey has written to "the other" Stormont pro-remain parties asking leaders to hold talks.

Boris Johnson has said he will seek support for a general election.

This is if MPs pass legislation to block a no-deal Brexit on 31 October.

Image caption Green Party leader Claire Bailey said it is "vital" MPs from Northern Ireland reflected that a majority in NI voted to remain in the 2016 referendum

Ms Bailey said she wanted to explore "all possible options" about pro-remain candidates.

It is "vital" MPs from Northern Ireland reflected that a majority in NI voted to remain in the 2016 referendum, she added.

"In the face of a snap election, a no-deal Brexit and chaos at Westminster, we must put the interests of the people ahead of those of any single party or prospective candidate."

Mr Eastwood, who has not ruled out running for a Westminster seat, tweeted that he would be "delighted to meet to discuss how we can maximise the number of MPs from here prepared to go and vote against Brexit".

Earlier, DUP MP Sammy Wilson said his party was ready for an election and would stand on its record of delivering for Northern Ireland and strengthening the union.

Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill said her party had been prepared for an election for some time, but would use any future campaign to call for a border poll and reject Brexit.

Aontú, formed by Peadar Tóibín, who left Sinn Féin last year after it changed its abortion policy, has confirmed it will stand if an election is announced.

He also said the party was "open to discuss election co-operation with other like-minded parties in certain constituencies if approached", and if beneficial to Aontú's political objectives.