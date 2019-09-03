Image copyright AFP Image caption Officials appear to have dismissed having mobile food standards checks away from the Irish border

A leaked government document suggests an all-Ireland food standards zone is being considered as part of a solution to replace the Brexit backstop.

Food standards are one of the most difficult border issues.

That is due to strict EU rules that say products from a non-member state must be checked at the point of entry.

If Northern Ireland was to align with the Republic of Ireland it would effectively continue to follow EU rules.

That would mean that some food products coming from elsewhere in the UK would be subject to new checks and controls at Northern Ireland ports.

The document states that alignment of standards between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is seen as "one of the most practical, deliverable and negotiable facilitations".

However, it cautions that such an arrangement comes with many of the same political challenges as the backstop.

Finding alternatives

The island of Ireland is already a single zone for animal health, which means all livestock coming into Northern Ireland from Great Britain is checked on entry.

The leaked document, from the Department of Exiting the EU, was first reported by the Guardian and has been published in full by Politico.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Livestock that enters Northern Ireland from Great Britain is checked on entry

It summarises some of the preliminary findings by two advisory groups that have been asked to find "alternative arrangements" to the backstop.

The backstop is a position of last resort to prevent the hardening of the Irish border in the absence of other solutions.

It would see Northern Ireland staying aligned to some rules of the EU single market and the whole of the UK, forming a "temporary single customs territory" with the EU.

The prime minister has said the backstop cannot form part of any Brexit deal.

'Key missing factor'

The advisory groups have considered a range of possible technical alternatives, such as trusted trader schemes, risk assessments and streamlined document processing.

They have said that "every facilitation has concerns and issues related to them".

"The complexity of combining them into something more systemic and as part of one package is a key missing factor at present," it adds.

On food standards, a Northern Ireland-Republic of Ireland zone is seen as having the most potential.

An idea of having mobile food standards checks away from the border appears to have been dismissed by the advisory group and government officials.

It is described as having "a very poor negotiability rating" and "the most untenable from the shortlist given its impracticalities and security risks".