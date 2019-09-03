Image copyright Wendy Conway Image caption The car involved in Friday night's crash in Wendy Conway's back garden

A County Armagh woman has said she and her family are in a "living nightmare" after a series of cars have crashed into their garden.

In the latest incident, on Friday morning, Wendy Conway, from Craigavon, was awakened by a "very loud bang".

She and her children, Ryan, 21 and Emma, 16, came downstairs to find a car in their back garden.

The Department for Infrastructure said it would arrange for an "advanced give way sign and slow road marking".

It said it would await a collision report from the police to update its assessment of the location.

Dog kennel

Ms Conway said the car had crashed through the fence and hit the wall at the back of the house at Old Court Manor, outside Lurgan.

Damage was caused to the boiler and the dog kennel, which was empty at the time.

She said there had been at least six similar crashes since they had moved to the house.

Police said a 23-year-old man had been charged with a number of offences after Friday's incident, including dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

Image copyright Wendy Conway Image caption There was extensive damage caused to the garden

Ms Conway, who works for the BBC, said she had been in contact with the NI Roads Service asking for safety features to be installed on the road outside her home.

"At this stage this has happened six times now, mainly at night but also once at about nine in the morning," she said.

"It's a really bad road outside my house.

"There is a T-junction, which isn't lit up at all and if you don't know the road, a lot of people can drive straight across."

She said the family would like a crash barrier outside the fence to protect the property or "at least lights or speed bumps on the road".

"The Roads Service is there to make the road safe and that road is not safe at all," she said.

"There are minor crashes there which don't even involve the police often."

Image copyright Wendy Conway

She said the situation meant the family could not enjoy the back garden.

"When the children were smaller, it was such a worry thinking that something might happen when they were out back," she said.

"It's just a living nightmare and has caused us a lot of stress.

"It's hard to sleep in your bed when you keep hearing the sound of cars braking."

The Department for Infrastructure said there was a "process of assessment and prioritisation in order to ensure the limited funding is directed at those sites most in need".

It said the location was assessed in January 2018 for the provision of a "vehicle restraint system" and a "collision remedial scheme".

"The assessment did not meet the criteria for these interventions, which consider the number of collisions where injuries have been recorded over recent years as well as the road geometry and the speed limit," it added.