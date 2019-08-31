Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting happened at the victim's home in Mimosa Court in Derry

A man in his 20s has been shot in the leg by masked men in Londonderry.

The shooting happened at the victim's home in Mimosa Court in the Gobnascale area at about 22:50 BST on Friday.

The police said three masked men entered the house, armed with a gun and a hammer.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening, the PSNI added.

A woman who was also in the house at the time was unharmed.

'Investigating attacks thoroughly'

Det Insp Peter McKenna said the gunman tried to fire a number of shots but it was reported that the gun had jammed and the suspects then fled.

"This was a savage and brutal attack on a young man in his home, carried out by faceless cowards," said Det Insp McKenna.

"Nothing gives these people the right to violate the human rights of others, and their actions should be condemned by all."

He added that it was the third paramilitary-style attack in Derry within a 48-hour period but that police do not believe the attacks are linked.

"I want to reassure the community we are investigating each of these attacks thoroughly and would call on anyone who has information, which can help us indentify those involved, to pick up the phone and tell us what you think you know."