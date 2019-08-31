Image caption John O'Dowd is a former education minister

Sinn Féin's John O'Dowd is to challenge Michelle O'Neill's position as vice president of the party.

In a tweet on Saturday, he confirmed he would be seeking nominations ahead of the party's annual election for leadership roles.

This will take place in November at the party's ard fheis (annual conference).

Mrs O'Neill confirmed she would be seeking and re-election and said she welcomed "democratic debate and choice".

She added that the party is "fully focused on the threat of Brexit" and she is "fully committed to this work".

Mr O'Dowd is a former Stormont education minister and the party's Upper Bann MLA.

Mrs O'Neill has been the Sinn Féin vice-president since 2017, when she replaced Martin McGuinness who stepped down due to illness.

Image caption Michelle O'Neill has been vice president or deputy leader of Sinn Féin since 2017

Mr O'Dowd briefly filled in as deputy first minister in 2011, when Mr McGuinness ran as a candidate in the Irish presidential elections.

If he wins the nomination he would take the position of deputy first minister in a future Stormont executive.

Mr O'Dowd tweeted: "I can confirm I will be seeking nominations for leas uachtarán (vice president) of Sinn Féin as we approach the Ard Fheis and the annual election of party leadership.

"I look forward to the debate across the party and island."