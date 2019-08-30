NI schools set to get extra £500m, claims DUP

Image copyright Pacemaker

Northern Ireland schools are set to get an extra £500m, the DUP has claimed.

It follows schools in England being promised billions more in spending over the next three years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement follows a campaign by school leaders warning of worsening budget shortages.

BBC News NI understands that due to the Barnett formula, that is also likely to mean some extra money for education in Northern Ireland.

The Barnett formula is a system of grants that dictates the level of public spending in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Following Mr Johnson's announcement, DUP leader Arlene Foster said: "This is a much-needed boost for education resource funding over the three years starting from 2020/21.

Schools in England were promised billions more in spending over the next three years, in an announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson

"I have already spoken with the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson who has confirmed that there will be a Barnett consequential for Northern Ireland of £500m.

"This will be on top of the additional funding which has already been delivered for education through our confidence-and-supply agreement."

In the DUP's 2017 confidence-and-supply arrangement with the Tories, the government agreed a financial package with the party in exchange for support on certain issues.

Mrs Foster said she had asked to meet the permanent secretary in the Department of Education to "press for special needs to be prioritised in Northern Ireland too".

She added that she was "deeply frustrated" with the lack of a Northern Ireland Assembly.

"Sinn Féin continues to place their preconditions above getting on with the job. It's time for them to lift the boycott," she said.

When contacted by BBC News NI, Downing Street said that more details of any extra education funding for Northern Ireland were unlikely to be revealed until the chancellor Sajid Javid announces his spending review.