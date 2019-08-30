Image copyright Getty Images

A Newry manufacturing firm is to create 140 jobs over the next five years, in a £2.5m expansion.

Connex Offsite makes modular bathrooms which are installed in commercial developments like hotels and student accommodation.

The bathrooms are manufactured as a single unit, shrink wrapped and shipped to the construction site.

Offsite construction is a growing segment of the building industry as it is seen as a way to speed up projects.

Connex currently employs 25 staff with a further 19 sub-contractors and operates out of a 25,000 sq ft factory.

An additional 60,000 sq ft facility has been bought for refurbishment, as part of the expansion plan.

Other offsite construction businesses in Northern Ireland include the Limavady-based FastHouse.