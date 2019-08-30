Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Judith Thompson has faced criticism from victims' groups in recent weeks over Troubles pension recommendations

The secretary of state has reappointed the victims' commissioner Judith Thompson for another 12 months.

Mrs Thompson has faced criticism in recent weeks from politicians and victims' groups.

Some have said she has lost their confidence due to advice she presented to the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) about a Troubles pension.

It gave no distinction between victims of terrorist attacks and those who had been hurt while carrying out attacks.

However, the government has said it is clear the pension will not apply to ex-paramilitaries who were injured.

The DUP and Ulster Unionists had said Mrs Thompson should not continue in the role, but the NIO has confirmed she has had her term extended by another year.

NI Secretary of State Julian Smith has the power to appoint the victims' commissioner.

In a statement, his office said it was extending her term in order to provide "immediate continuity", as her contract was due to expire on 1 September 2019.

Mrs Thompson took up the post in July 2015 after a lengthy appointment process.

Definition of victim

The current legislation around victims falls under the Victims and Survivors (NI) Order 2006, which makes no distinction between paramilitaries who were killed or injured and victims.

Under the order, a victim is defined as:

Someone who has been physically or psychologically injured as a result of a conflict-related incident

Someone who provides a substantial amount of care on a regular basis for a person who has been physically or psychologically injured as a result of a conflict-related incident

Someone who has been bereaved as a result of a conflict-related incident

The order has proved controversial, with failed attempts by unionist politicians to change the definition of a victim.

They argue that perpetrators of violence and those injured by their own hand should not be eligible for a pension.

However, other parties at Stormont have previously insisted there should be "no hierarchy of victims".