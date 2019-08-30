Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Serial child abuser Brendan Smyth was convicted of dozens of offences

Outcry over a church tribute to a paedophile priest, Sinn Féin's £1.5m donation and Troubles-era guns all make Friday's front pages.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with news that a tribute to Brendan Smyth, the notorious abuser priest, found its way into a memorial book.

The daily listings at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Newcastle included "Fr Brendan Smyth 1997".

Fr Jim Crudden told the newspaper he did not know how it got there.

Smyth was at the centre of one of the first paedophile priest scandals to rock the Catholic Church.

The Northern Ireland-born cleric was eventually convicted of more than 140 offences against children over a 40-year period.

Although allegations about him were investigated by church officials, including Cardinal Brady, as far back as 1975, it was almost 20 years before the priest was jailed.

'Largest ever NI donation'

Sinn Féin's £1.5m donation, which is understood to be the largest ever known donation to a Northern Ireland political party, makes The Irish News front page.

The money was given to the party as a bequest by William E Hampton, a former motor mechanic and driver, who died in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

The party received two instalments of £1m and £500,000 in April and May 2019.

Mr Hampton was born in London in December 1935, held a British passport and had been a "long-term supporter" of Sinn Féin.

The Irish News reports that Mr Hampton spent some time living in Ireland and that he was unmarried with no children.

Weapons DNA tests

The News Letter follows up on its Tuesday splash that the PSNI has about 3,000 Troubles related weapons which can be tested for DNA evidence as part of legacy investigations.

On Friday, the newspaper quotes TUV MLA Jim Allister who said that the PSNI is "too embarrassed" to say how many of the weapons have been DNA tested.

He said that terror victims will find this news "both incredible and unacceptable".

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports that top Northern Ireland dentists earn more than £116,000 a year.

The figure was released by the Department of Health as part of its profession's earnings and expenses estimates for 2017/18.

Talk about putting your money where your mouth is.