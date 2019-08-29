Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brendan McAllister has asked to meet the NI Secretary as soon as possible to discuss his intended course of action

The interim advocate for victims of Historical Institutional Abuse hopes to meet the NI secretary following the decision to suspend Parliament.

Brendan McAllister wants to meet Julian Smith to discuss what impact the move could have on compensation laws.

He said that victims were given "renewed hope" of progress when they met Mr Smith last week.

But the intended prorogation and other uncertainties have led to a "dramatic reversal" in victims' expectations.

Image caption Campaigners have been calling for HIA compensation to be implemented since early 2017

At the meeting last week, Mr Smith said he had hoped the legislation could be brought through Parliament as soon as possible.

Victims of Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) want it to be fast-tracked before Parliament is suspended on 10 September - but no timeframe has been confirmed yet.

In a letter, Mr McAllister asked the NI Secretary to meet him as soon as possible to discuss his intended course of action.

Image caption Brendan McAllister's role is to act on behalf of victims in the absence of a fully established redress board

Brendan McAllister was announced as the interim advocate for victims earlier in the summer.

His role is to act on behalf of victims in the absence of a fully-established redress board and to take their concerns to the government.

For months, victims have been calling on the government to legislate for compensation, in the absence of devolution at Stormont.

On Thursday, Conservative MP Simon Hoare said the prorogation of Parliament would effectively "slam the brakes" on the chances of redress legislation coming before MPs any time soon.

In his letter to Julian Smith, Mr McAllister said: "A lot now rests on your capacity to maintain a momentum of progress... and confirm early hopes that you will be the secretary of state whose actions will speak louder than words."

The government has committed to bringing forward legislation on HIA compensation before the end of the year - if Stormont is not restored by then.