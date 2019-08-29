Queen's portrait back on display at Stormont House

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption All images of the Queen were removed from Stormont House in July

A portrait of the Queen is back on display in Stormont House after being removed in July.

The image is on display in the public area of the building, a government spokesperson confirmed.

Pictures of the Queen had been removed, with a peer claiming in the House of Lords that a Northern Ireland Office official had been offended by them.

It was claimed that the employee was awarded £10,000 compensation for having to walk past portraits of the Queen.

The issue was raised in Parliament by Lord Maginnis in July.

A government spokesperson said on Thursday that the portrait was being displayed "alongside a balanced set of images celebrating and reflecting the work of the Northern Ireland Office".