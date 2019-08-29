Image copyright Thinkstock

Nearly 300,000 people in Northern Ireland are on a waiting list for a first appointment with a consultant, according to the latest Department of Health figures.

Figures show that 299,436 patients were waiting at the end of June.

That is 23,500 more than the previous year - a rise of 8.5%.

More than a third of patients have waited for more than a year - targets state no-one should wait longer than 52 weeks.

The waiting times for medical tests has also increased.

In June, 138,647 patients were waiting for such a service, with more than half of them waiting longer than nine weeks.