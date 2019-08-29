Image copyright EPA

The prime minister's decision to suspend Parliament makes all of the front pages of the Northern Ireland newspapers on Thursday.

The government asked the Queen on Wednesday to suspend Parliament, a move which she subsequently approved.

That makes way for Boris Johnson's administration to hold a Queen's Speech - laying out the government's plans - on 14 October.

The Belfast Telegraph has the headline: "Boris ploy sparks NI war of words".

Sinn Féin, the SDLP, the Ulster Unionists and the Alliance Party all criticised Mr Johnson's move, saying it was an "undemocratic" attempt to stop MPs from blocking a no-deal Brexit.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster writes in the Belfast Telegraph that the move was entirely sensible.

"Those shouting the loudest about the prime minister are missing the mood of the public," she writes.

"Men and women trying to get on with their lives are tired of the process arguments."

In the lead story in the Irish News, Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Simon Coveney claims the UK is "wiping the slate clean on the Irish issue".

Speaking in Paris on Wednesday night, he said the Irish government would not compromise on the backstop, which is effectively an insurance policy to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

"We can't give up on something that we know works on the back of a promise without any idea as to how it's going to work," he said.

While the Parliament suspension is not the News Letter's lead story, it still makes its front page.

Victims of historic abuse tell the newspaper that the move is a "kick in the teeth" in their long campaign for redress.

The News Letter splashes with a follow up on its story on remarks made about Soldier F by Blood Sunday campaigner Kate Nash.

Ms Nash, whose brother William died on Bloody Sunday, told the newspaper that if Soldier F was found guilty: "Nobody is looking for him - I don't think anybody wants him jailed or anything like that."

Image caption Thirteen people were killed and 15 were wounded on Bloody Sunday

Solider F is ex-British soldier facing prosecution for two murders on Bloody Sunday.

Northern Ireland Veterans' Association spokesman Ian Simpson said he felt Ms Nash's comments were helpful to the situation.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said in March there was enough evidence to charge him with the murders of James Wray and William McKinney.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of four other people.