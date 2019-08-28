Image copyright Pacemaker

A major review has started into the care of a number of vulnerable teenagers who live in residential care in Northern Ireland.

It follows the arrest of a residential social care worker on suspicion of child abduction, abuse of trust and drug offences in the Mid-Ulster area.

The police confirmed the 25-year-old man was released on bail and inquiries are ongoing.

The Safeguarding Board for Northern Ireland is carrying out the review.

That is the body in charge of the protection of children.

A case management review is not undertaken lightly; it happens after a child is seriously injured, abused, neglected or has died.

It allows the authorities to explore the role of various authorities involved in the care of children to see how they have worked for a child and to learn, where possible, when something has gone wrong.

It is a significant development, which includes a police investigation.

In a statement to BBC News NI, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the man was arrested in March.

His role as a residential worker means he was there to support young people in a home environment and in a place that is staffed 24 hours a day.

There are about 150 young people in mainstream trust facilities across Northern Ireland.

In order to protect those children there are a number of safeguarding practices in place, including all social workers and social care workers who work with children having to register with the Northern Ireland Social Care Council.

For that registration to be successful, checks are carried out to establish whether there have been previous convictions or if previous investigations involving children have taken place.

The British Association of Social Workers said that it recognises, in light of the case, the importance of robust recruitment procedures and qualified social work staff working in residential care with children and young people.

It also said it wished to acknowledge the thorough response of the relevant health trust to ensure the safety of those in its care.