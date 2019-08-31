Image caption The hospital provides treatment for people with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs

News that CCTV footage has revealed 1,500 crimes on one ward of Muckamore Abbey Hospital has renewed concerns over alleged ill-treatment of patients.

The hospital, on the outskirts of Antrim, is run by the Belfast Health Trust

It provides facilities for people with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

Over the past number of years, claims of alleged maltreatment of the hospital's vulnerable patients have emerged.

Here's how the saga has unfolded so far.

November 2017

Allegations of ill treatment at Muckamore began to surface.

It was revealed four staff members had been suspended and the BBC reported that the allegations "centred on the care of at least two patients".

The trust said an incident had come to light several months earlier.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was working with the trust on an investigation into the allegations.

Image caption In July last year, the trust said it had suspended a further nine staff and ordered a review of archived CCTV footage

July 2018

The Irish News reported details of CCTV footage allegedly showing ill treatment of patients.

The trust apologised "unreservedly" to patients and families and confirmed that a further nine members of staff had been suspended.

"As part of the ongoing investigation and a review of archived CCTV footage, a further number of past incidents have been brought to our attention in the past week," it said.

Image caption There are 80 patients and 500 members of staff at Muckamore Abbey Hospital

August 2018

The BBC reported that five vulnerable patients were assaulted by staff at Muckamore Abbey Hospital between 2014 and 2017.

When asked if anyone had been disciplined over the five assaults, confirmed to have taken place between 2014 andf 2017, a trust spokesperson said it could not comment further as there was an ongoing investigation.

In response to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request sent by BBC News NI, the trust confirmed that in hospital between 2014 and 2017 there had been more than 50 reported assaults on patients by staff, with five investigated and substantiated.

Image copyright Belfast Trust Image caption The seclusion room used to contain patients at Muckamore was described by a patient's mother as "a dark dungeon"

December 2018

A catalogue of abuse and neglect is at Muckamore Abbey is revealed in a report that charts a series of catastrophic failings at the hospital.

By this stage, 13 members of the nursing staff had been suspended and two senior nursing managers were on long-term sick leave

The review, A Way to Go, looked at safeguarding at the hospital between 2012 and 2017.

Among its findings were that patient's lives had been compromised, safeguarding protocols were not followed by staff and that CCTV footage showed patients being harmed by staff.

It also found that a seclusion room in the hospital was not monitored.

Later in December,the BBC spoke to the mother of a severely-disabled man, and patient at Muckamore, who described the seclusion room her son was placed in as "a dark dungeon".

CCTV footage from the Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) showed her son being punched in the stomach by a nurse.

The footage, taken over a three-month period, also showed patients being pulled, hit, punched, flicked and verbally abused by nursing staff.

The Belfast Trust said the seclusion room was still used in emergencies, but its use was being reviewed.

Parents told the BBC they wanted to see a public inquiry.

In an interview with BBC News NI, director of nursing Brenda Creaney admitted there had been a delay before the health trust began its investigation.

Image caption Detectives have been watching more than 300,000 hours of CCTV footage from the hospital

January 2019

The chair of Northern Ireland's biggest review into mental health services told BBC News NI the news emerging from Muckamore could be "the tip of the iceberg".

Prof Roy McClelland, who led the 2007 Bamford Review, said it was not just a matter of "bad apples in a barrel".

February 2019

In a BBC interview, the chief executive of the Belfast Health Trust, Martin Dillon said "the buck rests with me".

"Some of the care failings in Muckamore are a source of shame, but my primary focus is on putting things right," he said.

August 2019

Northern Ireland's health regulator acted against the Belfast Trust over standards of care at Muckamore.

Three enforcement notices were issued by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) over staffing and nurse provision, adult safeguarding and patient finances.

In a statement to the BBC, the trust said it was trying to develop a model of care "receptive to the changing needs of patients".

Later that month, police investigating the abuse allegations said CCTV footage has revealed 1,500 crimes on one ward at Muckamore.

The incidents happened in the psychiatric intensive care unit over the course of six months in 2017-18.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster, Det Ch Insp Jill Duffie said police were examining a series of "very traumatic events" seen in more than 300,000 hours of footage.