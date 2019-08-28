Image copyright Reuters

A move to suspend Parliament has been called "disgraceful" and "anti-democratic" by the SDLP leader.

On Wednesday, news broke that the government will ask the Queen to suspend Parliament in September.

This will make way for Boris Johnson's new administration to hold a Queen's Speech - laying out the government's plans - on 14 October.

On Tuesday, opposition parties at Westminster agreed to work together to avoid a no-deal Brexit on 31 October.

If Parliament is suspended, MPs are unlikely to have time to pass any laws that could stop the prime minister taking the UK out of the EU without a deal.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Prime Minster Boris Johnson "seems determined to destroy the Good Friday Agreement".

Speaking earlier on Wednesday, DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party was against opposition MPs' plans to try to block a no-deal Brexit.

Sir Jeffrey told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme: "Such an attempt at this stage fundamentally undermines the negotiating position of the PM and makes it more difficult to achieve a deal by 31 October.

"The real agenda of these MPs is to stop Brexit altogether."

The prime minister has previously said he wants a deal, but has insisted the UK will be leaving on 31 October if no new agreement is reached.