Media caption Mountbatten anniversary: 'This service had love for my family'

The anniversary of Narrow Water and Lord Mountbatten's murder continue to make the front pages on Wednesday.

Services were held to mark the 40th anniversary of two IRA attacks.

On 27 August 1979, Lord Louis Mountbatten, the Queen's second cousin, and three others were killed after a bomb exploded on his fishing boat in County Sligo.

A few hours later, two IRA bombs went off at Narrow Water, near Warrenpoint in County Down, killing 18 soldiers.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with an interview with Graham Eve, a former soldier who witnessed the attacks.

He called for the current political impasse to be resolved and told the newspaper that the politics of "orange and green" had no place anymore.

Image copyright PA Image caption Former Parachute Regiment soldier Graham Eve spoke after a service held at Narrow Water

The News Letter also marks the anniversary on its front page by quoting Bloody Sunday campaigner Kate Nash, who told the newspaper that she does not think anybody wants Soldier F jailed.

Ms Nash, whose brother William died on Bloody Sunday, said that if Soldier F is found guilty "nobody is looking for him - I don't think anybody wants him jailed or anything like that".

She added: "That would be my experience of most of the families. That is serious, by the way, I am not just saying that."

Solider F is ex-British soldier facing prosecution for two murders on Bloody Sunday.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said back in March there was enough evidence to charge him with the murders of James Wray and William McKinney.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of four other people.

Image caption Thirteen people were killed and 15 wounded on Bloody Sunday

Muckamore Abbey Hospital in County Antrim makes the front page again in The Irish News.

On Tuesday, the police officer leading the investigation said that CCTV footage revealed 1,500 crimes on one ward of the hospital.

Police are investigating allegations about the physical and mental abuse of patients.

The hospital provides treatment for people with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

Image caption A report about Muckamore Abbey Hospital listed a series of catastrophic failings

The Irish News reports that calls for a public inquiry into the alleged abuse at Muckamore is mounting.

DUP MP Gavin Robinson has asked for a meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary of State Julian Smith on the matter.

Marathon sell out

The Daily Mirror reports that the Belfast City Half Marathon has sold out, with a record 5,000 participants.

This is the third year in a row all the places have been filled before the final entry deadline on 30 August.