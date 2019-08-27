Image caption Malcolm McKeown was found dead in his car behind a filling station in Waringstown

Police investigating the murder of Malcolm McKeown have appealed for information on a second car they want to trace.

The grey Volkswagen Golf S was seen in the Greenhill Park area of Lurgan between 17:00 BST and 19:00 on Monday 19 August.

Mr McKeown, 54, was murdered at a service station in Waringstown on the same day. He had been shot six times.

Two men appeared in court on 26 August charged with his murder.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The grey VW Golf was seen in the Greenhill Park area of Lurgan

Police believe the murder is connected to a "long standing feud".

This is the second car the PSNI has appealed for information on in relation to the murder of Mr McKeown.

Det Ch Insp Pete Montgomery also appealed for information on a dark blue or black Volkswagen Passat seen at 18:20 in Cambrai Heights which then travelled along Dunkirk Road towards Summerhill at about 19:20.

The car was burnt out at 19:30 on Glenavon Lane in Lurgan.