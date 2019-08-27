Service held to mark Mountbatten murder by IRA

Image copyright PA Image caption Lord Louis Mountbatten was killed when the IRA blew up his fishing boat

Services have been held to mark the 40th anniversary of two IRA attacks in Mullaghmore and Narrow Water.

On 27 August 1979, Lord Louis Mountbatten, the Queen's second cousin, and three others were killed after a bomb exploded on his fishing boat in County Sligo.

A few hours later, two IRA bombs went off at Narrow Water, near Warrenpoint in County Down, killing 18 soldiers.

It was highest death toll suffered by the Army on a single day in NI.

In a statement at the time the IRA said the killing of Lord Mountbatten was "one of the discriminate ways we can bring to the attention of the English people the continuing occupation of our country".

His 14-year-old grandson Nicholas Knatchbull, the Dowager Lady Brabourne, 82 and 15-year-old Paul Maxwell, a local boy who was working as a boatman, died when the boat exploded.

Paul Maxwell's mother and father were among those who gathered for an outdoor service on Tuesday.

It was held on a clifftop overlooking the scene of the atrocity, and started with a moment's silence.

Lord Mountbatten, who was 79 years old when he was killed, had traditionally spent summer holidays at Classiebawn Castle near Mullaghmore.

Despite being a member of the Royal family he never had a bodyguard, and his boat, Shadow V, was left unguarded at the public dock in Mullaghmore.

Soldiers targeted

As the news of Lord Mountbatten's death spread, the first of two bombs exploded in County Down.

It had been planted under hay on a lorry at the side of the road. When it exploded it killed six soldiers who had been travelling past in a four-ton lorry.

As the injured were airlifted from the scene, a second device detonated killing 12 more soldiers who had been taking cover in a nearby gatehouse.

A short time later a local civilian, 28-year-old Michael Hudson was found dead nearby. He had been killed by Army gunfire.

What were the Troubles?

The conflict in Northern Ireland known as the Troubles lasted almost 30 years and cost the lives of more than 3,500 people.

In August 1969, the UK government sent troops to impose control.

The conflict in Northern Ireland, which has killed thousands, has political and religious roots that are centuries old.

Some people in Northern Ireland, especially the mainly Protestant Unionist community, believe it should remain part of the United Kingdom.

Others, particularly the mainly Catholic Nationalist community, believe it should leave the UK and become part of the Republic of Ireland.