NI communities to compete in £30m 5G rural rollout

Rural communities in Northern Ireland will compete in a £30m rollout of superfast 5G.

Up to 10 rural locations across the UK will be chosen to test 5G applications through the Rural Connected Communities competition.

Digital Secretary Nicky Morgan launched the competition on Tuesday to help rural areas "seize" 5G opportunities.

5G technology offers mobile speeds 10 to 20 times faster than previous generations.

The government is investing £200m to fund 5G testbeds across the United Kingdom.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith welcomed the competition as "an excellent opportunity to ensure that rural communities are also equipped to embrace the opportunities of the digital age".

Applications for the competition close on 25 October 2019.