Image caption A report about Muckamore Abbey Hospital listed a series of catastrophic failings

The Irish News reports that 1,500 crimes have been identified in one ward at Muckamore Abbey Hospital, according to the PSNI's lead detective on the case.

Police are currently investigating allegations around the physical and mental abuse of patients.

Twenty nurses have been suspended.

It has been alleged that a number of vulnerable men and women were abused.

Speaking to The Irish News, detective chief inspector Jill Duffie said it was the "largest adult safeguarding case" of its kind undertaken by the PSNI.

Image caption Derry native Sean Coyle has been with the BBC for 35 years

The Belfast Telegraph splashes with an interview with former Radio Ulster presenter Sean Coyle.

Mr Coyle announced he was leaving the BBC after his show was dropped.

He presented his final Sean Coyle Show from BBC Radio Foyle's studio on Friday.

He told the Belfast Telegraph that while he was devastated by his departure, he holds no animosity towards BBC Northern Ireland.

A petition to reinstate Mr Coyle in his mid-morning slot has reached 4,600 signatures, the newspaper reports.

The News Letter leads with the news that the PSNI has about 3,000 Troubles related weapons which can be tested for DNA evidence as part of legacy investigations.

Kenny Donaldson, the spokesman for Innocent Victims United, told the newspaper that many people will be surprised by the disclosure.

In October, former Chief Constable George Hamilton said that only 4% of outstanding Troubles murders could be solved because so many weapons had been decommissioned.

Most of Tuesday's newspapers also mark the 40-year anniversary of Lord Mountbatten's murder.

Lord Louis Mountbatten was murdered on 27 August 1979 when the IRA detonated a bomb on his family's fishing boat in the harbour of Mullaghmore, County Sligo.

Three others died in the attack, Mountbatten's 14-year-old grandson Nicholas Knatchbull, the Dowager Lady Brabourne and 15-year-old Paul Maxwell, who was working as a boat boy.

Other survivors were pulled out of the water and rushed to hospital.

The News Letter quotes a member of the rescue team, Peter McHugh, who said that Prince Charles' visit to Sligo in 2015 "put an end to the sadness".

Tuesday also marks the anniversary of the Warrenpoint massacre, when 18 British soldiers and a civilian were murdered at Narrow Water, County Down.

Former photographer Peter Maloy recalls the event to The Irish News.

He described the scene as being like something from "Dante's Inferno".

Clean up costs

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports that council workers spent almost 1,000 hours cleaning up after this year's Twelfth of July celebrations.

A Freedom of Information request revealed to the newspaper that the clean-up cost £23,000 - an extra £2,000 to last year's total.