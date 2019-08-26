Image caption The four people accused of involvement in the burglaries appeared in court in Omagh

Three men and a woman have been accused of a string of burglaries and thefts targeting vulnerable elderly people in counties Fermanagh and Tyrone.

Ildiko Cseban, 34; Krisztian Kovacs, 19; Alex Kozak, 28; and Gyorgy Kozak, 33, have all been remanded in custody.

The defendants, who are from Hungary, reside at the same address at Convent Court in Cavan, Republic of Ireland.

There is a total of 50 charges, with the offences alleged to have taken place between 16 June and 21 August.

The alleged offences occurred in Enniskillen, Lisbellaw, Maguiresbridge and Tempo in County Fermanagh and Fivemiletown in County Tyrone.

It is understood that all victims are elderly and vulnerable, ranging in ages from 88 to 96.

The four accused appeared together in the dock at Omagh Magistrates' Court.

Ildiko Cseban faces 12 charges, including three counts each of burglary, attempted burglary and burglary with intent to steal.

Krisztian Kovacs is accused of 12 offences, including four counts of attempted burglary and three each of burglary and burglary with intent to steal.

Alex Kozak faces 14 charges, including three counts each of burglary, attempted burglary and burglary with intent to steal.

Gyorgy Kozak is accused of 12 offences, including three burglaries and five attempted burglaries.

Only Gyorgy Kozak responded to the charges, saying: "I don't understand as I did not commit the crime."

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective told the court she believed all of the charges could be connected.

There was no application for bail and the judge remanded all four accused in custody to appear by videolink at Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on 16 September.