Image caption Malcolm McKeown was found dead in his car behind a petrol station in Waringstown

Two men are to appear in court in Lisburn later charged with the murder Malcolm McKeown.

The 54-year-old was found dead in his car behind a service station in Waringstown, County Down, on Monday, 19 August.

His body was found by two teenage boys at 21:00 BST. He had been shot up to six times at close range.

The men, aged 24 and 25, were arrested on Saturday and later charged with the murder of the father of three.

Police have released CCTV footage of Mr McKeown entering the shop at Dewart's Garage on Monday at about 19:15 BST, before returning to his car.

Police said he was shot shortly after returning to his car.