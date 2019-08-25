Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A police officer at the scene of the bomb at Cavan Road, Fermanagh

Police investigating the attempted murder of officers in County Armagh and County Fermanagh have arrested two men.

A 39-year-old and 35-year-old are being held under the Terrorism Act following searches in the Lurgan and Craigavon areas.

The two men arrested have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The first incident happened in the Tullygally Road are of Craigavon on Friday 26 July.

Officers attending the scene found a "booby-trap device" which was designed to go off when moved.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption A booby-trap device was used in an attack on police officers in Craigavon

Police said an eyewitness had seen a man running away form the scene of the attack.

The attack in County Fermanagh near Wattlebridge, close to the border, saw officers and soldiers lured to the scene with a hoax device.

No one was injured in the attack.

The PSNI said it believed the Continuity IRA was behind the "deliberate attempt" to kill police officers.

The attack at Wattlebridge was the fifth attempt to murder police officers so far this year.