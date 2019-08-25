Image caption Julie Maxwell's [pictured right] character was a member of the Coastal Team

Julie Maxwell, who appeared in the BBC Northern Ireland comedy Soft Border Patrol, has died aged 34.

The actress played the character of Charlene Dunn in the programme, a member of the Coastal Team.

Her agent Philip Young from Independent Agency said her death was a "big shock" and their thoughts were with her husband Rhodri and her family.

"She was a force of nature that brought happiness and laughter to everyone both on and off stage," he said.

It is understood that Mrs Maxwell became unwell after collapsing on Saturday night.

Justin Binding, the executive producer on the programme, said he was "shocked and saddened" at news of the death.

"She was a talented actor who brought much laughter to our screens in Soft Border Patrol," he said, offering condolences to those close to Julie.

Marie McDonald, a producer on the show through production company The Comedy Unit, said Julie was "more than a colleague".

"She was a dear, dear friend, and much loved part of our Soft Border Patrol family," she said.

"We are devastated, and our thoughts and prayers are with her husband Rhodri, her family and friends."

Mrs Maxwell was a regular in stage productions in Northern Ireland, appearing in a number of productions at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast, and previously appeared in BBC comedy programme Late Licence.