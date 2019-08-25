Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lightning struck a tree close to the 15th green

An Irishman was one of six golf fans injured during two lightning strikes at a major event in the United States.

It happened on Saturday afternoon at the Tour Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lightning struck a tree close to the 15th green and the debris is understood to have caused injuries to bystanders.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said it was "aware of the case" and was providing "consular assistance".

The PGA Tour, organisers of the tournament, tweeted that the fans' injuries "do no appear to be life-threatening".

In a statement, PGA Tour chief Tyler Dennis said: "Safety is a huge priority for us."

A storm caused play to be halted at East Lake Golf Club at 16:17 local time, and the six fans were injured about half an hour later when two lightning strikes occurred.

Paramedics provided treatment at the scene and five were taken to hospital.

The tournament is set to resume on Sunday at 08:00 local time.