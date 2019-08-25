Two men aged 24 and 25 have been charged with the murder of Malcolm McKeown.

The 54-year-old was found dead in his car behind a service station in Waringstown, County Down, on Monday.

The father-of-three's body was found by two teenage boys at 21:00 BST. Police say Mr McKeown was shot up to six times at close range .

The men, who were arrested on Saturday, are due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Image caption Malcolm McKeown was found dead in his car behind a petrol station

Earlier this week, police released CCTV footage of Mr McKeown entering the shop at Dewart's Garage on Monday at about 19:15 BST, before returning to his car.

Police say he was shot shortly after returning to his car.