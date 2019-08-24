Image caption Paul Pius Lynch was remanded in custody

A 52-year-old man has appeared in court in Belfast accused of trying to meet a child after a grooming attempt.

Paul Pius Lynch, from the Falls Road in west Belfast, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.

He has been charged with attempting to meet a child following child grooming and attempted sexual communication with a child on 22 August.

The accused indicated he intended to plead guilty and would not be applying for bail.

The judge said the prosecution could not accept a plea at this time but prosecutors should take note.

Mr Lynch, who is unemployed, did not have legal representation in court.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again via videolink on 28 August.