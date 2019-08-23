Representatives from Northern Ireland's political parties have been invited to a briefing by the Department of Health over Northern Ireland's biggest ever patient recall.

More than 3,000 neurology patients were recalled over concerns some had been misdiagnosed by Dr Michael Watt.

The meeting is due to take place on 3 September.

SDLP MLA Nicola Mallon said she was pleased the meeting would happen having requested one earlier this week.

It comes after BBC News NI revealed that a hearing into Dr Watt's actions due to take place in June would now not happen until 2020.

Some patients have spoken out about their experiences of misdiagnosis, while others have expressed concern at the pace of investigations and the lack of information on developments.

Mrs Mallon said she would be using the meeting to raise the "questions and concerns of the many distressed patients who have contacted me this week".

"I will also be seeking a full update on the review of neurology services promised by the department.

"If any good is to come from this awful situation, it has to be improved neurology services and support for staff and most importantly patients."