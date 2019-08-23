Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Liam Whoriskey, pictured at a previous court appearance, denies murdering the toddler

The trial of a man accused of murdering a three-year-old boy in Londonderry is to begin in the city next month.

Liam Whoriskey, of Glenabbey Gardens in Derry, denies murdering Kayden McGuinness nearly two years ago.

Kayden was found dead in the child's family home at Colmcille Court on 17 September in 2017.

On Friday, a judge at Belfast's Laganside Courthouse listed the trial of 25-year-old Mr Whoriskey to begin on 3 September at Londonderry Crown Court.

A jury is to be sworn in that day, with the case to be opened by the prosecution the following day.

No details surrounding the case were given during the short hearing, however, a previous Crown Court hearing heard that the case could involve complicated medical issues in relation to pathology, and in particular neuropathology.