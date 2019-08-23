Image caption Campaigners have been calling for HIA compensation to be implemented since early 2017

Victims of historical institutional abuse have said they believe they "can do business" with the new Northern Ireland secretary of state.

They were speaking after their first meeting with Julian Smith since he took over from Karen Bradley last month.

Mr Smith said he had a "good" meeting with victims and survivors and that he hoped to make progress on the matter as soon as possible.

He also committed to meeting the group on a monthly basis.

For two years, the HIA victims have been calling for the government to push legislation through parliament that would provide compensation to them.

An inquiry ruled in 2017 that they should receive redress.

The Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIA) studied allegations of abuse in 22 homes and other residential institutions between 1922 and 1995.

On Friday morning, Mr Smith met a number of victims and survivors to discuss the issue.

The government has, so far, committed to taking legislation through parliament by the end of the year if devolution at Stormont is not restored.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Julian Smith met a number of victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse on Friday

But after meeting Mr Smith at Stormont House, HIA victims said he had told them he wanted to find a "slot" in the parliamentary timetable to bring it through sooner.

They said their meeting with him was "positive" and that he seemed more committed to their needs than previous NI secretaries.

In May, there were calls for his predecessor Karen Bradley to resign after she said she could not, at that point, take the legislation through Westminster.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption In May, Karen Bradley said she could not take the legislation through Westminster

Jon McCourt of Survivors North West said Mr Smith had also committed to another meeting with victims next month, alongside the political parties.

The secretary of state is also due to meet another group of HIA victims on Friday afternoon.