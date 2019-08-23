Image caption Police say the attack happened at a property in the Kellburn Park area

A man is in a stable condition in hospital after being struck on the head with a hammer during an attack at his home in Doagh, County Antrim.

Police said the man sustained injuries after he was attacked by one of a number of men who had forced entry to the property in the Kellburn Park area.

It was reported at about 00:45 BST on Friday that the ambulance service was attending the incident.

Police are treating the incident as a paramilitary-style attack.

"This was a vicious assault on a man in his own home, a place where everyone has the right to feel safe," the PSNI said.