Plastic bag tax raises £15m in NI over three years

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The charge was introduced in Northern Ireland six years ago

The plastic bag tax has brought in £15m for environmental protection schemes in the last three years, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) has said.

The levy has also resulted in a decrease in the number of plastic bags purchased.

In 2018, 93.5m bags were bought - a drop of 5.3m when compared to 2017.

The agency says the move has helped the environment by reducing the need for landfill.

The charge on plastic bags was introduced in Northern Ireland six years ago.

David Small, the head of the NIEA, says the statistics are "very encouraging".

"It clearly reflects the growing concern amongst consumers about environmental issues as well as demonstrating their desire to actively participate in protecting our environment," said Mr Small.

"Reducing and reusing our shopping bags is one simple way for us all to play our part in conserving our natural resources and keep plastic out of landfills."

The NIEA said the money raised had enabled it to fund projects aimed at improving air quality, increasing waste reduction, protecting sensitive environmental sites and the conservation of vulnerable species.