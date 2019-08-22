Image caption Adrianne Peltz admitted using a Dogs Trust credit card for personal expenditures

A high-profile campaigner who pleaded guilty to defrauding an animal charity of more than £5,000 has stepped down from her position on the board of trustees of Victims Support NI.

Last week, Adrianne Peltz, 34, of Beatrice Road, Bangor, pleaded guilty to using a Dogs Trust credit card for personal expenditures.

The offences took place between 10 April and 12 October 2017.

Victim Support NI provides help to those who have been victims of crime.

On Thursday, Adrianne Peltz confirmed to BBC News NI that she has now stood down from her role on its board of trustees.

She said "it was the fair and right thing to do for a charity that does such good work with victims".

Earlier on Thursday, Victim Support NI issued a statement saying it was "taking all appropriate steps relating to the membership of Adrianne Peltz on our board of trustees".

It also said it has reported "this issue to the Charity Commission of Northern Ireland".

Media commentator

Previous press statements from the Dogs Trust said Peltz was the charity's campaigns manager for Northern Ireland.

It also emerged last week that Peltz had resigned from her role as regional co-ordinator of Politics Plus, which provides support to MLAs at Stormont.

The Politics Plus website says the body provides the highest quality professional development opportunities for elected representatives, party support staff and public officials.

Peltz is originally from South Africa, but has lived in Northern Ireland for a number of years and her other leading roles included the student union sector.

She was a campaigner for Amnesty International in Northern Ireland and has also frequently appeared as a media commentator.

Last week, the case against Peltz was adjourned by Ballymena Magistrates Court until September for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.