NI paper review: McKeown shooting and tyre removal

Image copyright Daily Mirror

Two of Thursday's papers lead with coverage of the investigation into the murder of Malcolm McKeown.

The 54-year-old was found dead in his silver BMW behind Dewart's service station in Waringstown, County Down, on Monday night.

The Daily Mirror's lead story looks at CCTV images of Mr McKeown, which were released by the PSNI on Wednesday.

The paper says Mr McKeown "cuts a relaxed figure as he leaves the shop" on the way to his car.

The paper also states it understands the police's main line of inquiry focuses on criminal gangs based in Lurgan, County Armagh.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Forensic officers examined the scene of Mr McKeown's murder on Tuesday

Thursday's News Letter has coverage of the investigation on its front page, under the headline: "Shot six times in 'brutal and barbaric' murder."

Focusing on comments by Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery, it notes two young teenagers discovered Mr McKeown's body.

'Found no fraud'

The Belfast Telegraph has a story about spending by Northern Ireland's housing body.

It reports the NI Housing Executive spent almost £400,000 maintaining grounds it no longer owns, or which have changed use, according to a report from the Northern Ireland Audit Office.

The report investigated whistleblower allegations made between May 2015 and April 2016, with the investigation finishing in November 2018.

Due to records on land ownership not being updated in the IT system, overpayments were made automatically to grounds maintenance contractors.

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: "The investigation found there was no fraud on the part of contractors involved."

They added that it had addressed each of the issues raised and was "considering recovery options in terms of payments".

Bonfire tyre removal

The front of the Irish News reflects back on Mid Ulster Council's payments over the summer to have tyres removed from bonfires.

It reports the local authority paid out more than £12,000 to have materials removed from two loyalist bonfires in July.

Image copyright Jevtic Image caption Contractors charged £9 for each tyre removed from two bonfires in the Mid Ulster Council area

A total of 1,200 tyres were taken from Eleventh Night bonfires in Moneymore in County Londonderry, and Cookstown in County Tyrone.

Contractors charged £9 for every tyre taken from the sites.

A council spokeswoman said "In terms of cost, the council is the landowner and therefore bears the cost of the removal of tyres, as well as of any clean-up and remedial works.

"Clearly we would prefer to spend ratepayers' money more productively."