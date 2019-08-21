Image caption Police at Shandon Park Golf Club in June

Two men have been charged by gardaí (Irish police) in connection with the discovery of a bomb found underneath a police officer's car in east Belfast.

The device was discovered at Shandon Park Golf Club, close to PSNI headquarters, on Saturday 1 June.

On Tuesday morning, members of the Garda Special Detective Unit arrested two men in Dublin.

They were charged on Wednesday in relation to the incident.

They will appear before a special sitting of the Special Criminal Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Wednesday evening.