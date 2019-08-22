CCTV at NI nursing homes 'would need new laws'

Image copyright Getty Images

Setting up compulsory CCTV in care homes would likely require ministerial agreement and new legislation, a council committee has been told.

In May, Belfast City Council called for cameras to be provided for in any contract made with a private home that cares for the elderly.

It followed a damning report by the Commissioner for Older People in Northern Ireland (COPNI).

The report looked into the treatment of residents at Dunmurry Manor Care Home.

The council's motion was directed at the Department of Health.

Its permanent secretary, Richard Pengelly, has written a response to the council in which he said bringing in CCTV to care and residential homes was a "complex issue".

"Initially, it would likely require ministerial agreement to do so, along with the probable introduction of new legislation," he said.

Among the recommendations made by the COPNI's report into Dunmurry Manor was for the department or health regulator, the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA), to produce comprehensive guidance on the potential use of covert and overt CCTV in care homes, compliant with human rights laws and data protection.

Mr Pengelly said the Health and Social Care Service was "currently developing advice for any incoming minister".

The matter is due to be discussed by the council's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee on Friday.