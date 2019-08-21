Image copyright Michael Sheils McNamee

Image copyright News Letter

The murder of Malcolm McKeown makes the front page of three of Wednesday's papers.

The Daily Mirror quotes a source who claims that the killing was "well-planned", and DUP councillor Mark Baxter, who appealed for calm, said he hoped "there is no retaliation".

The Irish News and the Belfast Telegraph both also lead with the killing of Mr McKeown.

The Belfast Telegraph's coverage of his death notes the fact his body was reportedly found by boys playing.

Image caption Malcolm McKeown was found dead in his vehicle behind a petrol station

'Lyra McKee scenario'

The Daily Mirror has an anonymised interview with a police officer, speaking after the suspected dissident bomb attack earlier this week in County Fermanagh near the border.

The officer tells the paper "trying to be part of the solution" is what motivates him to do his job.

"For me it's a simple choice. Turn a blind eye and leave it to someone else, or try to be part of the solution," he said.

"Apathy won't fix this. Every time shots are fired at us, it's a potential Lyra McKee scenario."

'A blessing'

Inside, the Irish News covers a story looking at the number of religious buildings which have been attacked in recent years.

Figures obtained by the Christian Action Research and Education (CARE) charity shows 445 religious buildings have been attacked in the past three years.

The group said it would be writing to political leaders in Northern Ireland to establish a fund in Northern Ireland to provide security for religious buildings.

A similar fund is currently available in England and Wales.

Dr Alistair McCracken of Saintfield Road Presbyterian Church, whose church was targeted in two arson attacks in 2016, said there had been a "grieving period" after the incidents.

Image copyright © Dean Molyneaux/CC Geograph Image caption There were two arson attacks at Saintfield Road Presbyterian Church in 2016

"Looking back as a congregation we most firmly believe that out of what men meant for evil, came good and blessing," he said, reflecting on how the community rallied to repair the church.

"In a free and democratic society no-one should be afraid of gathering together with those who share their faith in a place of worship," said Mark Baillie, a representative for CARE NI.

'Could have been worse'

The Belfast Telegraph also has an interview with Tina Rea, who was attacked in Belfast while walking with her fiancé last month.

Ms Rea was attacked by a group of five men after spending the night celebrating her brother's birthday.

She suffered a broken nose and nerve damage in her shoulder, which caused partial paralysis in her arm.

"All in all, we came out of it okay and things could have been a lot worse," she said.

"I believe that I'm a strong, independent woman. Do I go into a really, really dark place and feel like I have to defend myself everywhere I go? Do I let this trauma beat me?"

'Lost confidence'

The top story in Wednesday's News Letter focuses on comments from DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly about victims' commissioner Judith Thompson.

She has faced criticism over her stance on pensions for those who have been badly injured during the Troubles, with Ms Thompson previously saying pensions should also be available to those who were hurt carrying out attacks.

Ms Pengelly said the commissioner had "lost the confidence of a large swath of people".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Judith Thompson has drawn criticism from some quarters for her suggestion on how to deal with victims of the Troubles

In a statement to the paper on behalf of Ms Thompson, the commission said the definition of a victim "has always been uncomfortable and contested".

Inside, the News Letter has an appeal from a soldier who survived the Ballygawley bus bomb, and is searching for the woman who saved him while he lay dying at the roadside.

Mike Drew from Bristol was a private when an IRA bomb destroyed a bus in August 1988.

"I can still hear her voice now but can't see her face," he said.

"She got me a cigarette but I couldn't take a puff because my face was so badly damaged. I couldn't even hold it in my hands."