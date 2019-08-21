Image copyright Getty Images/utah778 Image caption Thousands of Dr Michael Watt's patients have been re-examined due to concerns about possible misdiagnoses

A hearing into the actions of Dr Michael Watt, the consultant at the centre of Northern Ireland's biggest ever patient recall, will not happen until next year, the BBC understands.

The Medical Practitioners' Council hearing was to take place more than two months ago on 7 June.

It was to examine the circumstances surrounding the recall of 3,500 of the neurologist's patients in 2018.

It is understood Dr Watt was unfit to attend the London hearing in June.

Around the same time that the hearing was postponed, the Department of Health also cancelled the publication of an outcomes report where charities, politicians and the media were to be updated on the condition of his patients.

This week, the Irish News reported that Dr Watt is to retire on medical grounds.

Image copyright Getty Images/fotostorm Image caption Neurology is the treatment of brain conditions including multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's, stroke and motor neurone disease

It is understood the process for that to happen within the Belfast Health Trust has stepped up a gear, as retiring under these circumstances has always been an option open to Dr Watt.

Suspended on full pay

The recall, which began in May 2018, was sparked by concerns over possible misdiagnoses.

While thousands of patients have been re-examined, with some receiving a different diagnosis, little light has actually been shed by the authorities on what exactly is happening.

What we do know is that in January this year, Dr Watt was suspended from practising as a doctor in the UK by the General Medical Council (GMC), but remained on full pay.

It is unclear whether the GMC's investigation would still go ahead if Dr Watt retires on medical grounds.

When asked if that was a possibility, a GMC spokesperson told the BBC: "A doctor's decision to retire or leave their place of employment is separate to the GMC's processes and does not mean an investigation would come to an end."

However, it is also not unusual for an investigation to cease when the person at the centre of an investigation quits and is no longer registered to practice.

So both options are entirely plausible.

'Public concern'

Meanwhile, the independent review established by the Department of Health in 2018 into the neurology recall continues. To date, it has not reported any findings.

At the time, the Department of Health's permanent secretary Richard Pengelly said he was conscious of the level of public interest and concern.

He said that a preliminary report would be produced as soon as practicable, with the final report issued on the completion and review of all other relevant actions initiated by the department.

The way things are proceeding, that independent review, chaired by Brett Lockhart QC and Dr Hugo Mascie-Taylor, might just be the only show left in town when it comes to examining what exactly happened behind Northern Ireland's biggest patient recall.