Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Mourners at Alex Murphy's funeral on Monday

Police have launched an investigation after a video was posted online showing a man firing shots over an open coffin.

It happened ahead of the funeral in west Belfast of Alex Murphy on Monday afternoon.

Murphy was one of two men convicted of killing Royal Signals corporals Derek Wood and David Howes.

They were murdered after they drove into an IRA funeral in west Belfast in 1988.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE INCLUDED

The murders of the two soldiers were among some of the most notorious and disturbing attacks during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, particularly because of the presence of TV cameras which recorded their abduction.

Images of the corporals being dragged out of their car and beaten by a crowd were shown around the world.

The men were later stripped and shot dead by the IRA, and their bodies dumped in waste ground.

'Not a sign of respect'

In the online footage of the shooting over the coffin, two men are seen wearing black balaclavas.

One is holding a gun and fires a number of rounds in the air.

Police described it as a "reckless act" which only caused "fear and intimidation".

Supt Lorraine Dobson added it "put lives at risk" and "was not a sign of respect".

"This was a criminal act with no regard for the wider wishes of law-abiding people, carried out by those who seek to exploit and control the community through fear and violence," she said.

"The footage shows a man walking out of the front door of a house just yards away from where the shots were fired, while it also shows a young boy standing beside the coffin as the volley of shots was fired.

"Firing a gun, in such criminal circumstances, will always have the potential to put lives at risk and is simply unacceptable."

Speaking on Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster said "there must be no excuse" for violence.

"The man that was being buried yesterday was the man responsible for one of the most brutal and savage murders in 1988," she said.

"We cannot be selective in our condemnation of violence, it doesn't matter where it comes from."

A Sinn Féin spokesman said there was "no place for guns on our streets".

TUV leader Jim Allister described the paramilitary display as "predictable".