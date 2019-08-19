Man shot dead in Waringstown village

Image caption The shooting happened on Monday night at a filling station in Waringstown

A man has been shot dead in Waringstown, County Down.

It happened at a filling station on Main Street in the village shortly after 21:00 BST on Monday evening.

The area around the shooting has been closed to traffic. Diversions are in place.

Eóin Tennyson, Alliance councillor for Lagan River, called it "a shocking and outrageous act of violence".

"There can be no place for guns on our streets in Waringstown or anywhere else in Northern Ireland," he said.

"I am absolutely disgusted by this incident and it must be unequivocally condemned by all."

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said: "The local community is in shock this evening after the violent murder of a man in a shooting in Waringstown.

"This is a quiet, settled village and people are appalled that violence has been brought onto their streets."