Image caption Four men are due in court over the incident outside a pub in Armoy, County Antrim

Four people have been charged with attempting to cause grievous harm after a man was hit by a car in County Antrim.

Police said the men, aged 22, 23, 24 and 32, have been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and other offences.

The incident happened outside a pub on Main Street, Armoy, at about 01:00 BST on Sunday.

A 48-year-old man was seriously assaulted.

The men are due to appear before Antrim Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 20 August.