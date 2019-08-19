Image caption The incident happened near Newtownbutler

Police officers have escaped injury in a bomb explosion in County Fermanagh.

The explosion happened at Wattle Bridge, near Newtownbutler, close to the Irish border, during a security operation launched after a warning was received.

It is understood a hoax device was found initially on Sunday night.

However, on Monday morning, during a follow-up search of the area, a bomb went off.

'Totally wrong'

The Sinn Féin MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Michelle Gildernew, condemned the attack.

She said it was "totally wrong".

"Thankfully no-one was injured in this incident but we could have been dealing with a situation where people were seriously injured or worse," she said.

"Those responsible for this incident have nothing to offer society and need to end these actions immediately."

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the attack was "typical of the modus operandi of dissident republic groups who in recent times have planted hoax devices to lure security forces into an area to be attacked".

"Every reasonable person will condemn this and see it for what it is, part of an ongoing campaign to murder police officers in Northern Ireland," he said.

Last month, dissident republicans tried to murder police officers during an attack in Craigavon, County Armagh.

A loud bang was heard in the Tullygally Road area of the town.

The booby-trap bomb was planted in an attempt to kill or seriously injure police officers, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI)

Police believe the loud bang was staged to lure them towards the device.