Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Barry McElduff stood down as an MP after posting a controversial video of himself balancing a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head

The West Tyrone Westminster by-election, held after Sinn Féin's Barry McElduff resigned as an MP, cost more than £250,000, according to government figures.

Mr McElduff stood down after he posted a controversial video of himself balancing a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head.

It was posted on his Twitter account on the anniversary of the Kingsmills atrocity.

The by-election was held on 3 May 2018.

Government figures just published break down the cost of the by-election, which says the election incurred candidates' mailing costs of £59,051, while the cost of carrying out the poll was £195,581.

The total cost was £254,632.

The figures also show that the cost of a recall petition faced by DUP MP Ian Paisley last summer was £165,644.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ian Paisley was suspended from Parliament last year for failing to declare two trips to Sri Lanka

It was announced last July, after MPs voted to suspend Mr Paisley for 30 sitting days for failing to declare two family holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government and lobbying on its behalf at Westminster.

It marked the first time the procedure had been used.

The petition was open for signing for six weeks from 8 August until 19 September, but Mr Paisley saw off a by-election because fewer than 10% of his North Antrim constituents signed the petition.