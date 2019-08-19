Image copyright Daily Mirror

Monday's newspapers each take different lead stories.

The Belfast Telegraph follows up on the fallout from government documents warning about the potential impact of a no-deal Brexit.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend on the leaked documents, which predict possible food and medicine shortages if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

The dossier also anticipates a hard Irish border, with government plans to avoid this unlikely to prove sustainable.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster said the document leak was an attempt to undermine Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of negotiations this week with EU leaders.

She added that the leak was "not in the national interest".

Image caption Arlene Foster said the leaked documents are aimed at undermining the PM ahead of negotiations with the EU

"There is still time for a deal but it requires an attitude change in Dublin and Brussels."

'Still just a baby'

Monday's Daily Mirror leads with the distressing story of Hunter Beeton, a County Armagh toddler born with one hand.

The paper speaks to the child's mother about the bullying he has experienced in a local play park.

"He was never conscious of it before but every day now it's 'mummy I want two hands'," said his mother, Megan Watson.

She said there were two instances in one week in which he was targeted by older children.

"To me, Hunter is still just a baby and for someone to make my wee child feel like that who shouldn't be feeling that way at two years old, is just disgusting," Hunter's mother said.

'No bitterness'

The Irish News focuses on a fresh investigation being carried out into the death of a former nurse, who was killed by his mentally-ill neighbour.

It reports the Belfast Trust has ordered a fresh review into the circumstances of James Hughes' death, who was stabbed to death at his flat in 2016.

Mr Hughes' sister, Veronica Lillis, tells the paper she believes her brother's death was avoidable.

She says she has "no bitterness whatsoever" towards James Devine, the man who killed her brother, and said both men were "victims of the system".

The front of the News Letter focuses on the future of victims' commissioner Judith Thompson.

Aileen Quinton, whose mother Alberta was killed in the 1987 Enniskillen IRA bomb attack, calls for the DUP to clarify its position on Mrs Thompson's position.

She is due to be reinstated in her post later this month.

Image caption Victims' commissioner Judith Thompson drew criticism for suggestions around a pension for those injured in the Troubles

Mrs Thompson was criticised after suggesting a pension should be available for anyone injured during the Troubles, including those injured carrying out the attacks.

In a letter to the paper, Ms Quinton calls on the DUP to clarify its position on the commissioners future following what she calls an "insult to decency".