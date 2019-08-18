Image copyright PSNI

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was seriously assaulted and struck by a car in County Antrim.

It happened outside a pub on Main Street in Armoy at about 01:00 BST on Sunday.

A car was deliberately driven along a footpath, before it hit the 48-year-old man.

A number of people standing nearby were also assaulted before their attackers they drove away from the scene.

The car was later found on the Kilkeeran Road in Ballymoney at about 02:20 BST.

Police arrested four men found in gardens close to the car while carrying out searches.

Det Sgt Wallace said it was a "vicious and violent attack" which left the victims with "serious injuries".