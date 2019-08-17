Northern Ireland

Newry court: Man charged with rape and threats to kill

  • 17 August 2019
Newry Magistrates Court

A 38-year-old man has been charged with rape and making threats to kill.

It follows an incident at Castleblaney Street, Newtownhamilton, County Armagh, on Thursday 15 August.

The man is expected to appear at Newry Magistrates' Court later on Saturday.