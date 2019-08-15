Man attacked with baseball bats in north Belfast

Image caption Police are treating the incident as a paramilitary-style attack

A man was beaten with baseball bats in a suspected paramilitary-style attack in north Belfast on Thursday morning.

The attacked happened shortly before 02:55 BST in the Hartwell Place area between the New Lodge Road and Antrim Road.

Two masked men approached the man with baseball bats and attacked him. He was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg.

Police condemned the attack and appealed for witnesses.

Det Insp Kerry Brennan said: "This was a vicious and brutal assault, in which there is no justification for this type of attack.

"We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and stop this from happening to anyone else."