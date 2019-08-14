A man and woman have been left "badly shaken" after shots were fired in Omagh in County Tyrone on Tuesday evening.

Shots were fired at a house in the Thornlea area of the town between 20:00 and 20:15 BST, the police said.

A couple who were in the house at the time were uninjured but badly shaken by the incident.

A black motorcycle with two riders was seen leaving the area in the direction of Deverney Road. Detectives are appealing for information.

Det Insp Trevor Stevenson said: "We received a report just after 20:15 BST that shots had been fired at a house in the area, striking the front door and window."

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley said the incident was "a great shock to the local community" because of the quiet nature of the area.

"I was speaking to some residents of the area this morning and they are angry," she said.

"For this to happen at this time of the evening, when children might be out playing and people out walking, is shocking.

"The people who carried out this attack have acted recklessly."